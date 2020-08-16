domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
EUROPEAN UNION: EU IMPORT CONTROLS ON FOOD AND FEED OF PLANT ORIGIN

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 16 agosto 2020

Regulation (EU) 2017/625 is the legislative framework for the rules applicable to official controls on in the agri-food sector. The basic provisions for the EU import control systems on food and feed of plant origin are included in this comprehensive regulation while further implementing regulations provide additional details on the controls for specific hazards. Controls vary depending on the risk linked to origin of the food and feed related as perceived by the European Union. This report provides details on the different control regimes in place.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/european-union-eu-import-controls-food-and-feed-plant-origin

