The European Union follows a complex, rolling system of review for use of active ingredients and Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) in food. For agricultural inputs, U.S. farmers must know early in the process to be able to provide input on their priorities and prevent or mitigate the loss of access to safe chemicals. The information in this document provides interested stakeholders with advance notice of active ingredients under review and highlights which substances may have restricted or non-renewal of approval. This is a quarterly update dated June 2020, including a link to the consolidated version as well.

European Union: EU Early Alert – Pesticide Review – June 2020

