giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
EUROPEAN UNION: EU 2021 PROMOTION PROGRAMS FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 04 febbraio 2021

For 2021, the European Commission allocated a total of 182.9 million euros for the promotion of the European Union’s agri-food products both in Europe and worldwide. The focus is on promoting products and farming methods that support more directly the European Green Deal objectives, prioritizing organic products, fruit and vegetables and sustainable agriculture.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/european-union-eu-2021-promotion-programs-agricultural-products

