(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 24 luglio 2020

On July 20, 2020, the Agriculture Council of the European Union adopted the Agreement between the EU and China on geographical indications (GIs) extending protection to 275 products that are produced in the EU. Products include feta cheese, asiago cheese, kalamata olives, marsala wine and more. The Agreement requires the approval of the European Parliament.

European Union: Agreement Between the EU and China on Geographical Indications Close to Being Finalized

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/european-union-agreement-between-eu-and-china-geographical-indications-close-being-finalized