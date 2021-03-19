EUROPEAN GROUP ON ETHICS IN SCIENCE AND NEW TECHNOLOGIES – GENOME EDITING: COMMISSION’S ETHICS GROUP CALLS FOR WIDE-RANGING SOCIETAL DEBATE AND GLOBAL GOVERNANCE

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, ven 19 marzo 2021 The European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies (EGE), an independent advisory body to the Commission, has today published its Opinion on the ethics of genome editing. The Opinion analyses ethical questions raised by the application of genome editing in humans, animals and plants, and hence spans health, research, agriculture and environmental aspects.

Fonte/Source: http://ec.europa.eu/info/news/genome-editing-commissions-ethics-group-calls-wide-ranging-societal-debate-and-global-governance-2021-mar-19_en&pk_campaign=rss_page