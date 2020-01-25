25 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 307 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARY LOUISE KELLY OF NPR’S ALL THINGS…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARY LOUISE KELLY OF NPR’S ALL THINGS…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARY LOUISE KELLY OF NPR’S ALL THINGS…

PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS…

PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TONY PERKINS OF WASHINGTON WATCH WITH TONY…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TONY PERKINS OF WASHINGTON WATCH WITH TONY…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TONY PERKINS OF WASHINGTON WATCH WITH TONY…

GOVERNMENT ADDS PARALYMPIC GAMES TO LISTED EVENTS REGIME

Home » EUROPEAN FOOD AND NUTRITION CONGRESS, JULY 20-21, 2020, LONDON, UK
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

EUROPEAN FOOD AND NUTRITION CONGRESS, JULY 20-21, 2020, LONDON, UK

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), sab 25 gennaio 2020 Peers Alley Scientific Committee, is glad to extend a warm welcome and invite all the experts in the arena of nutrition and food science and technology to its premier European Food and Nutrition Congress, going to be held at London, UK during July 20-21, 2020. The Theme of the conference is “Focusing on Innovative Strategies in Nutrition Research”.
Euro Nutrition 2020 Conference unites with plenty of networking opportunities to interact with renowned speakers and researchers which will enhance…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2020/07/European-Food-and-Nutrition-Congress-July-20-21-2020-London-UK/

Related posts

PM GREETS PEOPLE ON NATIONAL VOTERS DAY

Redazione

EUROPEAN FOOD AND NUTRITION CONGRESS, JULY 20-21, 2020, LONDON, UK

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 307 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Redazione

DISCOVERY THROUGH SERENDIPITY, ERROR, AND EXAPTATION

Redazione

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] CELTS CRUISE PAST JOHNSON & WALES 84-48

Redazione

CAISSERIE VELAY BERNARD, UNE EXPERTISE COMPLèTE AU SERVICE DES INDUSTRIELS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More