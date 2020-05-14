(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 14 maggio 2020

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) opens applications for a special edition of the European Entrepreneurial Region (EER) award. Under the title “Entrepreneurship for a sustainable recovery” cities, regions and municipalities can submit strategies on how they plan to support SMEs over the next two years. The application deadline is the 28th of October 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/European-Entrepreneurial-Region-Award-Special-edition-on-COVID-19-response.aspx