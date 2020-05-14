giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
Breaking News

THE AFRICAN CONTINENTAL FREE TRADE AREA: POTENTIAL ECONOMIC IMPACT AND CHALLENGES

GRENADA : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY; PRESS RELEASE;…

MERCOLEDì 13 MAGGIO 2020 – 217ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

DL RILANCIO: SORTE (CAMBIAMO!), NESSUNO TOCCHI INTERVENTO IRAP

BORDER TRAFFIC TO BE OPENED IN A CONTROLLED AND GRADUAL MANNER FROM…

13/05/2020 COVID-19/RESPONSES TO THE PANDEMIC: A COMMITTEE TO ASSESS LESSONS FOR THE…

INIZIATIVE DI SOSTEGNO INDUSTRIA, COMMERCIO E TURISMO

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 13 MAY…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1808 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1810 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

EUROPEAN ENTREPRENEURIAL REGION AWARD: SPECIAL EDITION ON COVID-19 RESPONSE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 14 maggio 2020

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) opens applications for a special edition of the European Entrepreneurial Region (EER) award. Under the title “Entrepreneurship for a sustainable recovery” cities, regions and municipalities can submit strategies on how they plan to support SMEs over the next two years. The application deadline is the 28th of October 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/European-Entrepreneurial-Region-Award-Special-edition-on-COVID-19-response.aspx

Post collegati

SPEECH BY PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN AT THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PLENARY ON THE NEW MFF, OWN RESOURCES AND THE RECOVERY PLAN

Redazione

EUROPEAN ENTREPRENEURIAL REGION AWARD: SPECIAL EDITION ON COVID-19 RESPONSE

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE – OPENING – MAY PLENARY SESSION ON EU COVID-19 RECOVERY MEASURES

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE – LONG-TERM EU BUDGET: PARLIAMENT WANTS SAFETY NET FOR BENEFICIARIES

Redazione

ALBERTA IS READY FOR RELAUNCH

Redazione

NAVY ‘SUPPLIES’ A FULFILLING CAREER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More