(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, lun 15 giugno 2020

European Commission Press release Brussels, 15 Jun 2020 Today, the Commission adopted a decision boosting innovation and competitiveness of the European defence industry. For the first time more than €200 million from the EU budget will be allocated to industrial and technological projects enhancing Europe’s resilience and strategic autonomy.

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_1053