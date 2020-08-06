giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
EUROPEAN COOPERATION: CYPRUS COMPLETED THE DIGITISATION OF ITS REGISTRY BOOKS

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 06 agosto 2020

August 06, 2020 European Trade Mark and Design Network

European Cooperation: Cyprus completed the digitisation of its registry books

The Department of Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver (DRCOR) in Cyprus has successfully completed the digitisation of its registry books relating to trade marks on 28 July 2020, under the ECP5 project: Capture and Store Historical Files.

The project, carried out within the framework of European Cooperation Projects, aims at digitising paper files across the national and regional intellectual property offices of the EU to enable easy and rapid access to documentation and data related to trade mark and design dossiers.

In 2018, DRCOR digitised over 47,000 trade mark and design dossiers. This new milestone, involving the digitisation of registry books, began in January 2020 with close collaboration between teams at the EUIPO and DRCOR. Despite challenges in recent months due to COVID-19, the commitment and cooperation of DRCOR, the EUIPO, and the service providers enabled the digitisation to continue, and all 359 books have now been digitised.

The completion of the digitisation process in the Cypriot office marks the next step in the ultimate goal of the project: to support the participating offices in creating a paperless working environment and to help users interact digitally with the intellectual property offices of the EU.

#IPNetwork

 

Fonte/Source: https://euipo.europa.eu/ohimportal/en/web/guest/news/-/action/view/5920637

