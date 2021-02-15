(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), lun 15 febbraio 2021 We are thrilled to organise and host the European Behavioral Pharmacology Society from 13 through 16 July 2021 as a virtual event to be hosted in Maastricht, The Netherlands. We have developed an exciting scientific program for this meeting on recent advances in behavioural pharmacology and related disciplines. The conference symposia covers diverse topics in pharmacology, psychology, psychiatry, and neuroscience on cellular, genetic, pharmacological, and neural circuit mechanisms of behaviour…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2021/07/European-Behavioural-Pharmacology-Society-Biennial-Meeting/