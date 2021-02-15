martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EUROPEAN BEHAVIOURAL PHARMACOLOGY SOCIETY BIENNIAL MEETING

EUROPEAN BEHAVIOURAL PHARMACOLOGY SOCIETY BIENNIAL MEETING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), lun 15 febbraio 2021 We are thrilled to organise and host the European Behavioral Pharmacology Society from 13 through 16 July 2021 as a virtual event to be hosted in Maastricht, The Netherlands. We have developed an exciting scientific program for this meeting on recent advances in behavioural pharmacology and related disciplines. The conference symposia covers diverse topics in pharmacology, psychology, psychiatry, and neuroscience on cellular, genetic, pharmacological, and neural circuit mechanisms of behaviour…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2021/07/European-Behavioural-Pharmacology-Society-Biennial-Meeting/

Post collegati

EUROPEAN BEHAVIOURAL PHARMACOLOGY SOCIETY BIENNIAL MEETING

Redazione

TOWARDS REDOX-SWITCHABLE ORGANOCATALYSTS BASED ON BIDENTATE HALOGEN BOND DONORS

Redazione

NEW FUNDING FOR FAST-CHARGING STATIONS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Redazione

PANDEMIC-RELATED FUNDING BOOST FOR FARM TO FOODSHELF PROGRAM COULD BE EXTENDED

Redazione

CLEANING PRODUCT USE AFFECTING ASTHMA MORE DURING COVID-19 MEASURES, SURVEY FINDS

Redazione

EU HUMANITARIAN AID CONTRIBUTES TO UNICEF’S HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES AFFECTED BY HURRICANES ETA AND IOTA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More