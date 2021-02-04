EURONAV ‘FUTURE-PROOFING’ WITH AMMONIA SUEZMAXES

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, gio 04 febbraio 2021 Much of the company’s fourth-quarter presentation revolved around the prospects of environmental technology and shipping’s emissions-reduction predicament, showcasing their ever-increasing…
Related Stories
- Caribbean refinery restart to boost compliant fuel supply
- Abandoned bulker crew on hunger strike over unpaid wages
- ‘Fraudulent’ website targets North Group
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1135678/Euronav%20future-proofing%20with%20ammonia%20suezmaxes?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss