Eurocrypt: Report on The Eurocrypt 2021 Review Process

The Program Chairs of Eurocrypt 2021, Anne Canteaut and François-Xavier Standaert, publish a detailed report on the Eurocrypt 2021 review process.

The report starts with a list of high-level goals

pursued by the PC Chairs, and provides a description of the strategies implemented to try ensuring the goals,

for the different steps of the review process. They finally discuss the advantages of these strategies

and the challenges they raise (as they perceived them), with suggestions for future PC chairs.

The EC’21 PC Chairs

hope this document can also help authors understand how their paper was evaluated.

The full text of the report can be found here: https://iacr.org/docs/EC21_report.pdf



