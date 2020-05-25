EURO-PINOY CONCERT IS BACK TO BEAT THE HEAT ON 29 MAY AT 8PM

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, lun 25 maggio 2020

”Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything”. Plato, one of our greatest ancient philosophers of all time, has cited the importance of music in our lives.

This quote is very much still timely to this very day especially as the whole world is fighting this corona virus pandemic.

True to the spirit of solidarity which inspired the creation of Europe, the EU Delegation to the Philippines in collaboration with the Embassies of Czech Republic and Germany, have put together the “Euro-Pinoy Virtual Concert 2020” on 29 May at 8pm to be streamed at the EU Delegation to the Philippines FB and Twitch.tv/europinoy.

Feel the passion, the fire, the energy and warmth of European music and Filipino sounds and beat!

The Euro-Pinoy Concert presents a powerful combination of artists and musicians: Jazz artist Tomáš Sýkora (Czechia), violinists Jeanette Kamphuis and Stefan Randehed (brother and sister team, Sweden), flamenco guitarist Alex Fernandez (Spain), DJ Bhutta B (Philippines) with host Sanya Smith (Philippines), daughter of the legendary rocker Pepe Smith.

Tomáš Sýkora

Tomáš Sýkora is a Czech composer, pianist, producer, arranger and teacher. As a composer, Tomáš focuses mostly on contemporary classical and jazz music. His compositions have already been performed by several Czech symphonic orchestras, big bands and other ensembles (Philharmonic of Olomouc city, Philharmonic of Pilsen, Prague Wind Quintet, Pavel Bořkovec string quartet, Concept Art Orchestra, Bo Big band, etc.) and famous soloists (Karel Dohnal, Jan Keller, Zdeňka M. Košnarová, Ilya Blackwedge). He has been a producer, arranger, band leader and pianist of female vocalist Lena Yellow.

He has composed several music pieces for documentary movies and theatre. He studied at the Conservatory of Jaroslav Ježek in Prague (Composition, Piano) and got his Masters Degree at the Music Academy of Performing Arts in Prague (Composition).

Brother and Sister Tandem Jeanette Kamphuis and Stefan Rendehed

Jeanette is a multi-talented artist as she is a visual artist and a violinist. Having participated in the first edition of Euro-Pinoy Concert in 2018, Jeanette has a strong passion for culture and the arts. She said that “Where the word ends, the music starts”. To truly develop deep emotional art – whatever your medium – music, visual art or movies – you enter another world and you forget time …you just create. I create the best when I do it for some one”.

She has a roster of awards as a violinist and artist and just recently was nominated as Noble Queen of the Universe of Sweden and was named as Noble Queen representing Sweden. She was also named as an outstanding international visual artist of the year (Pamana Awards USA). She had a number of art exhibitions either as a solo artist or together with a group of artists.

Jeanette’s brother Stefan Rendehed is a scientist and a violinist at the same time. He joined in last year’s “Hemispheres Talk on Music”, another initiative of the EU Delegation to the Philippines and the University of Sto Tomas.

DJ Bruder

German DJ Bruder is the music manager of Manila Nightclub XX XX. He enjoys his being a DJ and he plays music ranging from electronic, downtempo, psych, world music, experimental & more.

Euro-Pinoy Concert is part of Viva Europa 2020.

Viva Europa is an outcome of a fruitful cooperation between the EU Delegation to the Philippines and the Embassies of Czech Republic or Czechia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy through the Philippine – Italian Association, Poland, Spain and Instituto Cervantes, Alliance Francaise de Manille and the National Library of the Philippines. Updates shall be uploaded in the FB, IG and Twitter accounts of the EU Delegation to the Philippines.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/philippines/79803/euro-pinoy-concert-back-beat-heat-29-may-8pm_en