EURO AREA INTERNATIONAL TRADE IN GOODS SURPLUS €21.2 BN

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, sab 15 agosto 2020 Euro area: In June 2020, the COVID-19 containment measures widely introduced by the Member States continued to have a noticeable impact on international trade in goods, although there are signs of improvement compared to the previous month. The first estimate for euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world in June 2020 was €170.3 billion, a decrease of 10.0% compared with June 2019 (€189.3 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €149.1 bn, a fall of 12.2% compared with June 2019 (€169.9 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €21.2 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in June 2020, compared with +€19.4 bn in June 2019. Intra-euro area trade fell to €150.6 bn in June 2020, down by 7.3% compared with June 2019.

