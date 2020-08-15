sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
Breaking News

LA COLOMBIA INVOCA LA PROTEZIONE DI MARIA

CORRESPONDENCE: PM LETTER TO VETERANS OF THE FAR EAST CAMPAIGN: 15 AUGUST…

FILIPPINE, INIZIA LA PREGHIERA PER LA GUARIGIONE NAZIONALE

NUOVA ZELANDA. I VESCOVI SMENTISCONO L’APPOGGIO AI CONSERVATORI

PM LETTER TO VETERANS OF THE FAR EAST CAMPAIGN: 15 AUGUST 2020

PANDEMIA, CEI: Sì AI CORI NELLE MESSE E NIENTE DISTANZA TRA FAMILIARI

MARIA PORTA DEL CIELO, ATTRAVERSO L’ASSUNZIONE SI FA PIù VICINA

ALEPPO CELEBRA L’ASSUNTA. PADRE AL SABBAGH: METTIAMO RADICI PROFONDE

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #62

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EURO AREA INTERNATIONAL TRADE IN GOODS SURPLUS €21.2 BN

EURO AREA INTERNATIONAL TRADE IN GOODS SURPLUS €21.2 BN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, sab 15 agosto 2020 Euro area: In June 2020, the COVID-19 containment measures widely introduced by the Member States continued to have a noticeable impact on international trade in goods, although there are signs of improvement compared to the previous month. The first estimate for euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world in June 2020 was €170.3 billion, a decrease of 10.0% compared with June 2019 (€189.3 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €149.1 bn, a fall of 12.2% compared with June 2019 (€169.9 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €21.2 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in June 2020, compared with +€19.4 bn in June 2019. Intra-euro area trade fell to €150.6 bn in June 2020, down by 7.3% compared with June 2019.

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/10545447/6-14082020-BP-EN.pdf/b2a37ef5-8ecc-e661-36eb-5ce6541d94fc

Post collegati

GDP AND EMPLOYMENT FLASH ESTIMATES FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020: GDP DOWN BY 12.1% AND EMPLOYMENT DOWN BY 2.8% IN THE EURO AREA

Redazione

EURO AREA INTERNATIONAL TRADE IN GOODS SURPLUS €21.2 BN

Redazione

PRIME MINISTER SALUTES THE COUNTRY’S VALIANT FIGHT WITH COVID IN HIS I-DAY ADDRESS TO THE NATION

Redazione

THE PRIME MINISTER SHRI NARENDRA MODI ADDRESSED THE NATION FROM THE RAMPARTS OF THE RED FORT ON THE 74TH INDEPENDENCE DAY

Redazione

SHRI DHARMENDRA PRADHAN GREETS THE NATION ON THE 74TH INDEPENDENCE DAY

Redazione

INDIA REACHES ANOTHER RECORD OF HIGHEST SINGLE DAY RECOVERIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More