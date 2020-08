(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, sab 01 agosto 2020 In July 2020, a month in which COVID-19 containment measures continued to be lifted, Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 0.4%, up from 0.3% in June according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/11156763/2-31072020-AP-EN.pdf/c033a89c-da21-8888-d9a1-3bc1d0ce1a6f