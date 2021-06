(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mer 16 giugno 2021

The leaders of the EU and US met to renew the transatlantic partnership, set a Joint Transatlantic Agenda for the post-pandemic era, and commit to regular dialogue to take stock of progress.

Fonte/Source: http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2021/06/15/eu-us-summit-statement-towards-a-renewed-transatlantic-partnership/