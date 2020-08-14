(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, ven 14 agosto 2020

In cooperation with the National Democratic Institute,

the EU Delegation to the United States invites you to:

EU-U.S. Relations in a Post-Pandemic World

A Virtual Event

Wednesday, August 19, 9 AM – 11 AM ET | 3 PM – 5 PM CET

This virtual event will review the current state of the transatlantic relationship and prospects for EU-U.S. relations under the next U.S. Administration and Congress. Topics will include global and transatlantic challenges such as COVID-19 response, climate change, AI/digital, trade, investment and economic recovery, security and defense, promoting democracy and human rights, and joint approaches to China and Russia.

Introductory remarks will be followed by two panel discussions devoted to foreign and security policy challenges and the economic, trade and investment relationship, respectively.

9AM (ET)

Welcome by European Union Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis

Remarks by former U.S. Secretary of State and NDI Chair Madeleine Albright

Panel 1

EU-U.S. Foreign and Security Policy Cooperation in the wake of COVID-19: Building a more Secure World

Confirmed speakers:

Chris Van Hollen, U.S. Senator

Maria Arena, Member of the European Parliament

Brendan Boyle, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives

Stavros Lambrinidis, Ambassador of the EU to the U.S.

Karen Donfried, President of the German Marshall Fund of the United States (Panel moderator)

10AM (ET)

Panel 2

The EU-U.S. Trade and Investment Relationship: Promoting Recovery and Job Growth

Special appearance by European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan

Confirmed speakers:

Stephanie Murphy, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives

Íarlaith Smyth, President of Ornua Foods North America

Melissa Hughes, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Wendy Cutler, Vice President of the Asia Society Policy Institute (Panel moderator)

*NOTE: Some changes to the program may occur.

WATCH THE EVENT LIVE ON YOUTUBE

This event is organized in cooperation with:

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/united-states-america/84081/eu-us-relations-post-pandemic-world_en