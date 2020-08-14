(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, ven 14 agosto 2020
In cooperation with the National Democratic Institute,
the EU Delegation to the United States invites you to:
EU-U.S. Relations in a Post-Pandemic World
A Virtual Event
Wednesday, August 19, 9 AM – 11 AM ET | 3 PM – 5 PM CET
This virtual event will review the current state of the transatlantic relationship and prospects for EU-U.S. relations under the next U.S. Administration and Congress. Topics will include global and transatlantic challenges such as COVID-19 response, climate change, AI/digital, trade, investment and economic recovery, security and defense, promoting democracy and human rights, and joint approaches to China and Russia.
Introductory remarks will be followed by two panel discussions devoted to foreign and security policy challenges and the economic, trade and investment relationship, respectively.
9AM (ET)
Welcome by European Union Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis
Remarks by former U.S. Secretary of State and NDI Chair Madeleine Albright
Panel 1
EU-U.S. Foreign and Security Policy Cooperation in the wake of COVID-19: Building a more Secure World
Confirmed speakers:
- Chris Van Hollen, U.S. Senator
- Maria Arena, Member of the European Parliament
- Brendan Boyle, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives
- Stavros Lambrinidis, Ambassador of the EU to the U.S.
- Karen Donfried, President of the German Marshall Fund of the United States (Panel moderator)
10AM (ET)
Panel 2
The EU-U.S. Trade and Investment Relationship: Promoting Recovery and Job Growth
Special appearance by European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan
Confirmed speakers:
- Stephanie Murphy, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives
- Íarlaith Smyth, President of Ornua Foods North America
- Melissa Hughes, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
- Wendy Cutler, Vice President of the Asia Society Policy Institute (Panel moderator)
*NOTE: Some changes to the program may occur.
WATCH THE EVENT LIVE ON YOUTUBE
This event is organized in cooperation with:
Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/united-states-america/84081/eu-us-relations-post-pandemic-world_en