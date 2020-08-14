venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
Breaking News

EU-U.S. RELATIONS IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

PAKISTAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

PAKISTAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

PAKISTAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 14, 2020

ACCORDO TRA EMIRATI ARABI E ISRAELE: RAPPORTI DIPLOMATICI PER LA PACE IN…

“CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE U.S. CENTER” DESIGNATION AS A FOREIGN MISSION

“CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE U.S. CENTER” DESIGNATION AS A FOREIGN MISSION

LIBANO, MIGLIAIA DI GIOVANI CRISTIANI IN AZIONE DOPO LA CATASTROFE

PRESS RELEASE: PM’S MEETING WITH IRISH TAOISEACH MICHEáL MARTIN: 13 AUGUST 2020

Agenparl

EU-U.S. RELATIONS IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, ven 14 agosto 2020

In cooperation with the National Democratic Institute,
the EU Delegation to the United States invites you to:

EU-U.S. Relations in a Post-Pandemic World
A Virtual Event

Wednesday, August 19, 9 AM – 11 AM ET | 3 PM – 5 PM CET

This virtual event will review the current state of the transatlantic relationship and prospects for EU-U.S. relations under the next U.S. Administration and Congress. Topics will include global and transatlantic challenges such as COVID-19 response, climate change, AI/digital, trade, investment and economic recovery, security and defense, promoting democracy and human rights, and joint approaches to China and Russia.

Introductory remarks will be followed by two panel discussions devoted to foreign and security policy challenges and the economic, trade and investment relationship, respectively.

9AM (ET)

Welcome by European Union Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis

Remarks by former U.S. Secretary of State and NDI Chair Madeleine Albright

Panel 1
EU-U.S. Foreign and Security Policy Cooperation in the wake of COVID-19: Building a more Secure World

Confirmed speakers:

  •     Chris Van Hollen, U.S. Senator
  •     Maria Arena, Member of the European Parliament
  •     Brendan Boyle, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives
  •     Stavros Lambrinidis, Ambassador of the EU to the U.S.
  •     Karen Donfried, President of the German Marshall Fund of the United States (Panel moderator)

10AM (ET)

Panel 2
The EU-U.S. Trade and Investment Relationship: Promoting Recovery and Job Growth

Special appearance by European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan

Confirmed speakers:

  •     Stephanie Murphy, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives
  •     Íarlaith Smyth, President of Ornua Foods North America
  •     Melissa Hughes, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
  •     Wendy Cutler, Vice President of the Asia Society Policy Institute (Panel moderator)

*NOTE: Some changes to the program may occur.

WATCH THE EVENT LIVE ON YOUTUBE

This event is organized in cooperation with:

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/united-states-america/84081/eu-us-relations-post-pandemic-world_en

Post collegati

EU-U.S. RELATIONS IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

Redazione

GUIDANCE: CLOSING CERTAIN BUSINESSES AND VENUES IN ENGLAND

Redazione

DAVID BAMMAN WINS NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR HUMANITIES GRANT

Redazione

CANADA SETS UP TASK FORCE TO SUPPORT SURVIVORS AND OTHERS AFFECTED BY THE TRAGEDY IN BEIRUT

Redazione

PHYSICAL DISTANCING SLOWED GROWTH OF COVID-19 IN UNITED STATES, STUDY SHOWS

Redazione

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DECLARES A HEAT ADVISORY FOR CUPERTINO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More