Bilateral relations between the European Union and Turkmenistan are governed by an Interim Agreement on trade and trade-related matters, which entered into force in August 2010, pending ratification of a Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) by the European Parliament. The EU Strategy on Central Asia of June 2019 together with the related Council conclusions of June 2019 provide the EU’s overall regional framework for engagement.