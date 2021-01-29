EU TELLS GOOGLE, FACEBOOK AND TWITTER TO EXTEND FAKE NEWS WATCH, COVID-19 IN FOCUS

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 29 gennaio 2021 By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has told Google, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft to continue monthly reports on their efforts to tackle fake news, especially on COVID-19, for another six months.

Social media and online platforms have come under fire globally over the spread of fake news, leading to calls for regulators to force them to do more or face cumbersome rules.

The companies, together with TikTok and advertisers, have signed the European Union’s code of practice to tackle the spread of disinformation on their platforms, and had to submit reports on their efforts during an initial six-month period.

The reports will continue for another six months because of their relevance during the virus pandemic, the EU executive said.

