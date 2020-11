(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, mar 17 novembre 2020

Bruxelles, 17/11/2020 – 12:40, UNIQUE ID: 160622_3

Factsheets

The European Union’s engagement with Tajikistan has developed significantly the country’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. The current basis for our relations is the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), in force since its ratification in 2010. The EU is also preparing to engage in Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) negotiations with Tajikistan.