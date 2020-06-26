(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 26 giugno 2020

Sudan has embarked on a political and economic transition following the Constitutional Declaration of 17 August 2019. This is a major step towards civilian-led rule with a historic opportunity to achieve peace, democracy and economic recovery. The European Union supports the consolidation of the Sudanese transition by accompanying the country on its path of political and economic reforms. We are committed to remaining a key partner for the authorities, in their quest to make the transition to democracy a success.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/70220/eu-sudan-relations-factsheet_en