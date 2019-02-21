22 Febbraio 2019
(AGENPARL) -Bruxelles, gio 21 febbraio 2019

European film is well known for its ingenuity and cultural diversity. The EU Delegation to Australia is bringing some of the most exciting short films from Europe to audiences in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and beyond! The EU Short Film Showcase is part of Flickerfest, the nation’s premier short film festival that celebrates some of the world’s most talented filmmakers.

Sydney, Thursday 17 January 6:30PM –  Program here

 Saturday 19 January, 4:30PM – Program here

Brisbane, Friday, 22 Feb, 7PM – Program here

Reception starts at 6.15 PM  followed by the screening at 7PM – Mr Salvatore Napolitano, Consul of Italy, will officially open the Brisbane Festival.

Perth, Friday 1 March, 8PM –  Program here

Regionally, the ‘Best of International Shorts’ is on show in Gunnedah 17 Feb, South West Rocks 3 March, Alice Springs 23 March and Narrogin 4 April.  

WIN a double pass to the EU Short Film Showcase

We have double passes to the ‘EU Short Film Showcase’ in Brisbane and Perth or the regional shows, all you need to do is tell us which European flick you want to see & why!? And nominate which city showcase you would like to attend.

Send your entry to: <a

*Touring nationally January through May. For the full program and tickets, visit the website.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/australia/55814/eu-short-film-showcase-screening-flickerfest-brisbane-perth_en

