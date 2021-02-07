lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
Breaking News

EU PROVIDES EUR 20 MILLION TO PACIFIC TO SUPPORT HEALTH SECTOR RESPONSES…

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

MY VISIT TO MOSCOW AND THE FUTURE OF EU-RUSSIA RELATIONS

GOVERNO: DE MARIA (PD), ESECUTIVO E RISPOSTE ALL’EMERGENZA SANITARIA. POI DISCUSSIONE NEL…

LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE…

LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON THE FORMATION OF…

GOVERNO: P. DE LUCA (PD), BENE ZINGARETTI, L’UE è LA SOLUZIONE

L’APPELLO DEL PAPA PER LA TUTELA DELLA VITA E LA PROTEZIONE DEI…

Agenparl

EU PROVIDES EUR 20 MILLION TO PACIFIC TO SUPPORT HEALTH SECTOR RESPONSES TO COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, dom 07 febbraio 2021

Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific
Responsible for Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu as well as the three Overseas Countries and Territories in the Pacific.

Level 6, Tappoo City Complex
Corner of Scott & Usher Streets, Suva, Fiji

Telephone: +679 331 36 33
Fax: +679 330 03

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/fiji/92723/eu-provides-eur-20-million-pacific-support-health-sector-responses-covid-19_en

Post collegati

EU PROVIDES EUR 20 MILLION TO PACIFIC TO SUPPORT HEALTH SECTOR RESPONSES TO COVID-19

Redazione

THE NETHERLANDS IN NUMBERS, 2020

Redazione

VENTES AUX PROFESSIONNELS, EXPORTATIONS, SALONS… CE QUE LE COVID-19 A CHANGé POUR LES VIGNERONS PRèS D'ISSOIRE

Redazione

READOUT OF ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL MONTY WILKINSON, FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY AND ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR HOMELAND SECURITY DR. ELIZABETH SHERWOOD-RANDALL FROM THE FUNERAL OF FBI SPECIAL AGENT DANIEL ALFIN

Redazione

NEWS STORY: RESPONSE TO POINTS RAISED IN ROAD HAULAGE ASSOCIATION LETTER TO THE CHANCELLOR OF THE DUCHY OF LANCASTER

Redazione

QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LTD. : DISCLOSE THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More