martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Agenparl

EU MINISTERS TO DISCUSS COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MEASURES TO REVIVE TRAVEL AND TOURISM IN THE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – FINLAND, mar 19 maggio 2020

The EU ministers responsible for tourism will hold a video conference on Wednesday 20 May 2020 to discuss the European Commission’s tourism and transport package, which aims to help Member States gradually and safely lift travel restrictions and allow tourism businesses to reopen. State Secretary Kimmo Tiilikainen will represent Finland at the meeting on behalf of Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä.

On 13 May 2020, the European Commission published an overall strategy for the recovery of the European tourism sector, a common approach to restoring free movement, and criteria for restoring tourism activities safely and gradually. The Commission communication contains guidelines and recommendations to help Member States gradually lift travel restrictions and allow tourism businesses to reopen, if permitted by the health situation. 

The meeting of EU ministers will provide the Member States with an opportunity to exchange views on the tourism package. The Communication lays the foundation for lifting restrictions and restoring economic activity, working life, and social life in compliance with epidemiological and public health criteria.

The informal meeting of ministers of tourism will be held at the initiative of the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the EU. The EU ministers responsible for tourism previously held an informal meeting on 27 April 2020.

Inquiries:

Nina Alatalo, Adviser to the Minister of Economic Affairs (EU Affairs), Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, tel. +358 29 504 7171
Ida Müller, Specialist, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, tel. +358 29 504 7033

Fonte/Source: https://valtioneuvosto.fi/en/article/-/asset_publisher/1410877/eu-ministerit-keskustelevat-komission-suosituksista-matkailun-elvyttamiseksi-koronatilanteessa

EU MINISTERS TO DISCUSS COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MEASURES TO REVIVE TRAVEL AND TOURISM IN THE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION

