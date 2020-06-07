EU MARKET SURVEILLANCE CONFERENCE – FACING THE CHALLENGES

The new Regulation on market surveillance (EU) 2019/1020 will start applying in 2021. It will modernise market surveillance in the EU, and ensure better consumer protection and fairer competition between businesses.

This conference, under the German Council Presidency, is jointly organised by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, and the European Commission. It will discuss how market surveillance will become more digital, cooperative and resilient.

Simultaneous interpretation will be provided in English and German.

Registrations will be possible as from September. The programme and more information will be published here.