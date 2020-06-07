lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, TOKYO CHIEDE AI DIPENDENTI DEI NIGHT CLUB DI SOTTOPORSI REGOLARMENTE AL…

EXPORT, DI MAIO: CON PATTO, IMPORTANTE PIANO DI RILANCIO MADE IN ITALY

MARCHE E ABRUZZO, SALVINI: FELICE DI INCONTRARE ASSOCIAZIONI, IMPRENDITORI E FAMIGLIE PER…

CORONAVIRUS IN UCRAINA: IL SOSTEGNO DI AIUTO ALLA CHIESA CHE SOFFRE

REPUBBLICA DEL CONGO. LA DENUNCIA DELL’UNICEF

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS 24%

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA TRINITà è AMORE CHE SALVA IL MONDO

FRANCESCO: VICINO AI PAESI CHE SOFFRONO L’EPIDEMIA DI COVID-19

TEAM EUROPE IS MOBILISING OVER € 334 MILLION (AROUND BDT 31 BILLION)…

GOVERNO: MANDELLI, DA FI NESSUNA CONVERGENZA, PROPOSTE IN INTERESSE PAESE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EU MARKET SURVEILLANCE CONFERENCE – FACING THE CHALLENGES

EU MARKET SURVEILLANCE CONFERENCE – FACING THE CHALLENGES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, dom 07 giugno 2020

Save the date for this conference that will bring authorities, businesses and consumer associations together to discuss the future of market surveillance.

4 – 5 November 2020
Berlin, Germany

The new Regulation on market surveillance (EU) 2019/1020 will start applying in 2021. It will modernise market surveillance in the EU, and ensure better consumer protection and fairer competition between businesses.

This conference, under the German Council Presidency, is jointly organised by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, and the European Commission. It will discuss how market surveillance will become more digital, cooperative and resilient.

Simultaneous interpretation will be provided in English and German. 

Registrations will be possible as from September. The programme and more information will be published here.

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/newsroom/growth/item-detail.cfm?item_id=678805

Post collegati

EU MARKET SURVEILLANCE CONFERENCE – FACING THE CHALLENGES

Redazione

Há 103 ANOS, ACONTECIA O PRIMEIRO CONGRESSO PAULISTA DE ESTRADAS DE RODAGEM

Redazione

£1.6 MILLION OF CYCLING AND WALKING MEASURES TO BE DELIVERED IN BIRMINGHAM

Redazione

CON CAMERA D’ESTATE L’UNIONE MUSICALE RICOMINCIA L’ATTIVITà CONCERTISTICA DAL VIVO

Redazione

STRUTTURA E REGOLE DI SVOLGIMENTO DELL’ESAME DI ECONOMIA DEL TURISMO EGST

Redazione

SIMULAZIONE ESAME ECONOMIA DEL TURISMO EGST

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More