EU Law of Economic & Monetary Union
Edited by Fabian Amtenbrink and Christoph Herrmann
Table of Contents
1. Introduction, Fabian Amtenbrink and Christoph Herrmann
Part I Interdisciplinary Foundations
2. History of an Uncomplete EMU, Emmanuel Mourlon-Druol
3. Economics of European Monetary Integration, Donato Masciandaro and Davide Romelli
4. Politics of European Monetary Integration, Erik Jones
Part II International Legal Framework
5. The International Dimension of the EMU: the Interplay Between the Global Financial Stability Architecture and the European Union, Ramses Wessel and Shawn Donnelly
6. External Relations of the EU and Eurogroup, Marise Cremona and Paivi Leino-Sandberg
7. International Agreements of the EU/Euro Area, Marise Cremona and Paivi Leino-Sandberg
Part III Constitutional Foundations
8. The Architecture of EMU, Cornelia Manger-Nestler
9. Objective and Principles, Dariusz Adamski
10. Substantive Legal Obligations for Euro area Member States, Charles Proctor
11. EMU as Constitutional Law, Bruno de Witte
12. Non-EU Legal Instruments, Francesco Martucci
13. EMU and the EU Social Dimension, Francesco Costamagna
Part IV Institutions and Bodies
14. ECB, Michael Ioannidis
15. ESCB/Eurosystem/National Central Banks, Julian Langner
16. EU Institutions Representing Member States’ Governments, Alberto de Gregorio Merino and Eurgenia Dumutriu
17. European Parliament and National Parliaments, René Repasi
18. European Commission, Kees van Duin
19. European Monetary Union and the Courts, Daniel Sermiento and Moritz Hartmann
20. The Institutional Design of Financial Supervision and Financial Stability, Jennifer Payne
Part V Monetary Union
21. Euro as Legal Tender and Banknotes, Robert Freitag
22. Monetary Policy, Klaus Tuori
23. Foreign-exchange Operations of the ECB and Exchange-Rate Policy, Alexander Thiele
24. Payment Systems, Phoebus Athanassiou
25. ERM II, Ulla Neergaard
26. Prudentional Supervisory Tasks, Rosa Lastra and Georgios Psaroudakis
VI Economic Union
27. Economic Policy Coordination: Foundations, Structures and Objectives, Jean-Paul Keppene
28. Economic Fiscal Governance on the Member States: The Stability and Growth Pact and Beyond, Jean-Paul Keppene
29. Non-fiscal Surveillance of the Member States, Leo Flynn
30. Policy Conditionality Attached to ESM Financial Assistance, Ulrich Forsthoff and Nathalie Lauer
Part VII Financial Assistance
31. IMF, Wolfgang Bergthaler and Katherine Chistopherson
32. EU Financial Assistance, Vestert Borger
33. Euro Area, Ulrich Forsthoff and Jasper Aerts
34. Financial Assistance for Non-Euro Area Member States, Alexander Thiele
Part VIII Financial Markets and Banking Union
35. Financial Market Integration and EMU, Kern Alexander
36. Financial Market Regulation in the Internal Market, Kern Alexander
37. Banking Supervision, Christoph Ohler
38. Banking Resolution: The EU Framework Governing the Resolution of Credit Institutions, Christos V Gortsos
39. State Aid for Financial Institutions, Till Müller-Ibold
Part IX Crisis and Future of EMU
40. Euro in Crisis: 2008 – 18, Christos Hadjiemmanuil
41. Legality of Crisis Responses, Alicia Hinarejos
42. EMU Reform, Paul Craig and Menelaos Markakis
