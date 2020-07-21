EU Law of Economic & Monetary Union

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 21 luglio 2020

1. Introduction, Fabian Amtenbrink and Christoph Herrmann

Part I Interdisciplinary Foundations

2. History of an Uncomplete EMU, Emmanuel Mourlon-Druol

3. Economics of European Monetary Integration, Donato Masciandaro and Davide Romelli

4. Politics of European Monetary Integration, Erik Jones

Part II International Legal Framework

5. The International Dimension of the EMU: the Interplay Between the Global Financial Stability Architecture and the European Union, Ramses Wessel and Shawn Donnelly

6. External Relations of the EU and Eurogroup, Marise Cremona and Paivi Leino-Sandberg

7. International Agreements of the EU/Euro Area, Marise Cremona and Paivi Leino-Sandberg

Part III Constitutional Foundations

8. The Architecture of EMU, Cornelia Manger-Nestler

9. Objective and Principles, Dariusz Adamski

10. Substantive Legal Obligations for Euro area Member States, Charles Proctor

11. EMU as Constitutional Law, Bruno de Witte

12. Non-EU Legal Instruments, Francesco Martucci

13. EMU and the EU Social Dimension, Francesco Costamagna

Part IV Institutions and Bodies

14. ECB, Michael Ioannidis

15. ESCB/Eurosystem/National Central Banks, Julian Langner

16. EU Institutions Representing Member States’ Governments, Alberto de Gregorio Merino and Eurgenia Dumutriu

17. European Parliament and National Parliaments, René Repasi

18. European Commission, Kees van Duin

19. European Monetary Union and the Courts, Daniel Sermiento and Moritz Hartmann

20. The Institutional Design of Financial Supervision and Financial Stability, Jennifer Payne

Part V Monetary Union

21. Euro as Legal Tender and Banknotes, Robert Freitag

22. Monetary Policy, Klaus Tuori

23. Foreign-exchange Operations of the ECB and Exchange-Rate Policy, Alexander Thiele

24. Payment Systems, Phoebus Athanassiou

25. ERM II, Ulla Neergaard

26. Prudentional Supervisory Tasks, Rosa Lastra and Georgios Psaroudakis

VI Economic Union

27. Economic Policy Coordination: Foundations, Structures and Objectives, Jean-Paul Keppene

28. Economic Fiscal Governance on the Member States: The Stability and Growth Pact and Beyond, Jean-Paul Keppene

29. Non-fiscal Surveillance of the Member States, Leo Flynn

30. Policy Conditionality Attached to ESM Financial Assistance, Ulrich Forsthoff and Nathalie Lauer

Part VII Financial Assistance

31. IMF, Wolfgang Bergthaler and Katherine Chistopherson

32. EU Financial Assistance, Vestert Borger

33. Euro Area, Ulrich Forsthoff and Jasper Aerts

34. Financial Assistance for Non-Euro Area Member States, Alexander Thiele

Part VIII Financial Markets and Banking Union

35. Financial Market Integration and EMU, Kern Alexander

36. Financial Market Regulation in the Internal Market, Kern Alexander

37. Banking Supervision, Christoph Ohler

38. Banking Resolution: The EU Framework Governing the Resolution of Credit Institutions, Christos V Gortsos

39. State Aid for Financial Institutions, Till Müller-Ibold

Part IX Crisis and Future of EMU

40. Euro in Crisis: 2008 – 18, Christos Hadjiemmanuil

41. Legality of Crisis Responses, Alicia Hinarejos

42. EMU Reform, Paul Craig and Menelaos Markakis