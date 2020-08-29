sabato, Agosto 29, 2020
EU LAW IN THE UK

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, sab 29 agosto 2020

The first new textbook to publish since Brexit, EU Law in the UK tackles EU law with a post-Brexit perspective interwoven throughout. It takes a uniquely contextual approach designed to enliven the learning experience, support understanding, and help students appreciate the relevance and impact of EU law.

Written in a concise and accessible style, and supported by lively academic analysis, the author carefully guides students through key complexities, issues, and debates. EU Law in the UK not only supports students to understand the core elements of EU institutional and substantive law, but also to critically examine the implications on UK law of the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

The book’s unique contextual approach offers a highly practical and engaging way to learn about EU law. The context is set at the start of each chapter by way of scenarios including real quotes from politicians, parliamentary reports, and fictional situations. Throughout the chapters, students are then invited to apply legal principles to these scenarios. This approach serves to reinforce and enliven students’ learning.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/eu-law-in-the-uk-9780198805922?cc=us&lang=en

