The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and Kazakhstan entered into force on 1 March 2020. This new agreement, which constitutes the first of its kind signed by the EU with one of its Central Asian partners, provides a comprehensive framework within which bilateral relations are conducted and has elevated relations between the EU and Kazakhstan to a new level.