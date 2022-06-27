Twitter EU in Israel 🇪🇺🇮🇱-2022-06-27 03:17 By Redazione 27 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read EU in Israel 🇪🇺🇮🇱-2022-06-27 03:17 27 Giugno 2022 Presidencia ECU-2022-06-27 03:14 27 Giugno 2022 2022-06-27 01:01:34 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.3 – 8 km W Monte Cavallo (MC) 27 Giugno 2022 2022-06-27 02:05:53 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.6 – 3 km N Sellano (PG) 27 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @eucopresident: We have the people of #Ukraine in our thoughts as Russia targets missile attacks on civilians in Kyiv. Today in Elmau…Twitter – EU in Israel 🇪🇺🇮🇱 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articlePresidencia ECU-2022-06-27 03:14 - Advertisement - Correlati EU in Israel 🇪🇺🇮🇱-2022-06-27 03:17 27 Giugno 2022 Presidencia ECU-2022-06-27 03:14 27 Giugno 2022 Nicolás Maduro-2022-06-27 03:03 27 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli EU in Israel 🇪🇺🇮🇱-2022-06-27 03:17 27 Giugno 2022 Presidencia ECU-2022-06-27 03:14 27 Giugno 2022 2022-06-27 01:01:34 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.3 – 8 km W Monte Cavallo (MC) 27 Giugno 2022 2022-06-27 02:05:53 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.6 – 3 km N Sellano (PG) 27 Giugno 2022 2022-06-27 02:18:03 UTC – Magnitude(ML) 0.3 – 7 km SW Monte Cavallo (MC) 27 Giugno 2022