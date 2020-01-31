The UK has now agreed a deal and left the EU on 31 January 2020.

Under the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated with the EU, the UK will continue to participate in programmes funded under the current 2014 to 2020 Multiannual Financial Framework ( MFF ) until their closure.

This means that the vast majority of programmes will continue to receive EU funding across the programme’s lifetime. In many cases, funding will continue until after 2020 and the end of the Transition Period.

UK entities can continue to bid for new funding under the current MFF .

This means that DFID’s financial assurance put in place to guarantee funding in a no deal scenario will no longer be required.