(AGENPARL) – London, (United Kingdom), mar 28 gennaio 2020

In a report, published today, the National Audit Office

(NAO) has found that the government’s Get

ready for Brexit campaign made the public better aware of some of the

things they might need to do ahead of the UK leaving the EU on 31 October 2019.

However, it is not clear that the campaign led to the public being

significantly better prepared.

The campaign was launched on 1 September 2019 and was

stopped on 28 October 2019 after the government and the EU agreed an extension

to the UK’s membership of the EU to 31 January 2020. Its objective was to

ensure that everyone was prepared for leaving the EU on 31 October.

The Cabinet Office had overall responsibility for the

campaign. The need to communicate multiple messages to multiple audiences, amid

great political uncertainty, made this a complex campaign to deliver. It

quickly assembled a dedicated team to work closely with departments to

integrate messages from across government, and appointed contractors to help

design, develop and deliver the cross-government campaign. The campaign

was launched within six weeks of the start of the planning stage – the Cabinet

Office’s own guidance expects government TV campaigns to be worked-up five

months before launch.

In its business case, the Cabinet Office presented four campaign

options of increasing scale from “do nothing” to spends of £15 million, £60

million or £100 million. The £100 million option was selected but the Cabinet

Office’s business case did not demonstrate increased impact for the proposed

spending on the air campaign compared to the lower-cost alternatives. This

option comprised two components1:

might need to take to prepare. It included advertising through TV, radio, digital and other outlets. A ‘ground campaign’ to encourage people to take specific actions

in 26 priority areas. It included non-digital activity such as roadshows and

stakeholder events.

Most of the spending was allocated to the air campaign

despite the business case identifying that it was the “on the ground activity”

that would get people to act. Only the £100 million option included spending on

an extensive ground campaign.

At the point the campaign was stopped, £46 million of the

£100 million budget had been spent. The Cabinet Office estimates that the

campaign reached 99.8% of the population and that each member of the public had

the opportunity to see the adverts 55 times. According to a survey commissioned

by the Cabinet Office, 58% of people could recall the campaign and 73% recalled

it when shown an advert.

However, the proportion of UK citizens who

reported that they have looked or have started to look for information, did not

notably change. It ranged between 32% and 37% during the campaign and was 34%

when the campaign stopped.

There was a plan for measuring achievement of just two out

of the 26 priority actions that departments wanted citizens and businesses to

take and performance reports referred to some but not all of the 26 actions.

There were signs that action was being taken on some priority areas such as

passport renewal applications and international driving permits issued, which

increased during the campaign, though the Cabinet Office did not assess this

against what was likely to be needed.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-release/eu-exit-the-get-ready-for-brexit-campaign/