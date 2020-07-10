EU DEFENSE WASHINGTON FORUM (JULY 8-9)

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 10 luglio 2020

The EU Defense Washington Forum, organized by the European Union and the Foreign Policy Program at the Brookings Institution on 8-9 July 2020, convened leaders, policy makers and experts in the field of security and defense from the United States and the European Union for a virtual discussion on the pressing security matters facing the transatlantic community.

