(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, lun 14 giugno 2021

The EU and Canada are trusted partners. Together we have been advancing our common values, support the international rules-based order and sustainably rebuild our economies post COVID-19. This week, Canadian Prime Minister and EU leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, including COVID-19 response and recovery; fighting climate change and protecting the environment; trade, technology and innovation; and promoting democratic values, peace and security.

