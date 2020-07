EU Antitrust Procedure: Digital Pack

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, sab 04 luglio 2020

Dr Ekaterina Rousseva has extensive experience in the field of competition law. After practicing as an attorney, she joined the Directorate General for Competition at the European Commission in 2007 and since then has worked on a broad range of antitrust cases and policy projects. She holds a Phd from the European University Institute in Florence, Italy. She has authored the monograph “Rethinking Exclusionary Abuses in EU competition law” (Hart 2010) and numerous competition law articles. She is a visiting lecturer in competition law at the University of Sofia since 2011.

Henry Abbott, Hearing Officer Case-handler, European Commission

Elisavet Arsenidou, Policy Officer, DG Competition, European Commission

Pascal Berghe, Member of the Legal Service, European Commission

Aleko Bogdanov, Policy and Case coordinator, DG Competition, European Commission

Viktor Bottka, Member of the Legal Service, European Commission

Jeroen Capiau, Case-handler, DG Competition, European Commission; Honorary fellow

at the Department of European, Public and International Law at the Ghent University

Flavien Christ, Case-handler, DG Competition, European Commission

Monica Cunningham, Case-handler, DG Competition, European Commission

Anthony Dawes, Member of the Legal Service, European Commission

Martin Farley, Member of the Legal Service, European Commission

Gábor Gál, Member of the Hungarian Competition Council

Tatiana López Garrido, Garrido, Policy officer, DG Competition, European Commission

Philipp Gasparon, Senior Expert in Antitrust, DG Competition, European Commission

Damien Gerard, Case Manager, DG Competition, European Commission; Visiting Professor, College of Europe and UCLouvain

Annemarie ter Heegde, Policy and Case coordinator, DG Competition, European Commission

Johannes Holzwarth, Policy Officer, DG Competition, European Commission

Manuel Kellerbauer, Legal Advisor at the Legal Service, European Commission

Ulrich von Koppenfels, Head of Sector, DG Energy, European Commission

Alexander Kornezov, Judge at the General Court of the European Union

Thomas Köster, Head of Sector, OLAF, European Commission

Eliška Mamdaniová, Case Manager, DG Competition, European Commission

Jan Nuijten, Case-handler, DG Competition, European Commission

Alexandros Papanikolaou, Policy and Case coordinator, DG Competition, European Commission

Lukas Repa, Senior policy officer, DG Connect, European Commission

Ekaterina Rousseva, Policy and Case coordinator, DG Competition, European Commission; Visiting lecturer, University of Sofia

Andreas Scordamaglia-Tousis, Law Clerk at the Court of Justice of the European Union

Ailsa Sinclair, Legal officer, DG TRADE, European Commission

Eddy De Smijter, Head of Unit, DG Competition, European Commission

Jurga Stanciute, Policy officer, DG Competition, European Commission

Konstantina Strouvali, Deputy Head of Unit, DG Competition, European Commission

Sari Suurnäkki, Head of Unit, DG Competition, European Commission

Kristina Todorova-Milanova, Legal officer, DG GROW, European Commission

Paolo Tomassi, Case-handler, DG Competition, European Commission

Wouter Wils, Hearing Officer, European Commission; Visiting Professor, King’s College London