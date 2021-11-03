(AGENPARL) – mer 03 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/02/2021 07:58 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Ethiopia to Level 4 – Do Not Travel on November 2, 2021. This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on June 7, 2021.

The full text of the updated Travel Advisory is as follows:

Ethiopia – Level 4: Do Not Travel OKHUTC

Do not travel to Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, communications disruptions, crime, and the potential for terrorism and kidnapping in border areas. Read the entire Travel Advisory. U.S. citizens in Ethiopia should consider departing now using commercial options.

Travel to Ethiopia is unsafe at this time due to the ongoing armed conflict. Incidents of civil unrest and ethnic violence may occur without warning.

Further escalation is likely, and may cause supply chain shortages, communications blackouts and travel disruptions. The Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency on November 2, 2021.

The Government of Ethiopia has previously restricted or shut down internet, cellular data, and phone services during and after civil unrest. These restrictions impede the U.S. Embassy’s ability to communicate with, and provide consular services to, U.S. citizens in Ethiopia.

The U.S. Embassy has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens outside of Addis Ababa. U.S. Embassy personnel are currently restricted from traveling outside of Addis Ababa city limits.

If you are currently in Ethiopia or plan to travel to Ethiopia:

– Draft a will, and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney.

– Discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care/custody of children, pets, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes, etc.

– Establish your own personal security plan in coordination with your employer or host organization, or consider consulting with a professional security organization.

– Develop a communication plan with family and/or your employer or host organization so that they can monitor your safety and location as you travel through high-risk areas. This plan should specify whom you would contact first and how they should share the information.

– Identify key sources of possible assistance for you and your family in case of emergency, such as the local U.S. embassy or consulate, FBI, the State Department, your employer (if traveling on business), and local friends/family in the high-risk area.

– Be sure to appoint one family member to serve as the point of contact with hostage-takers, media, U.S. and host country government agencies, and Members of Congress if you are taken hostage or detained.

– Establish a proof of life protocol with your loved ones so that, if you are taken hostage, your loved ones will know specific questions and answers to ask the hostage-takers to be sure you are alive and to rule out a hoax.

– Leave DNA samples with your medical provider in case it is necessary for your family to access them.

– Guard your passport and wallet when in crowded outdoor areas and open-air markets.

– Be vigilant for pickpockets, especially at night.

– Use all available safety measures in your home or hotel, including locking doors and windows at all times, and setting the alarm.

– If asked to stop by police, stop only in well-lit areas or places where several officers are posted.

– Erase any sensitive photos, comments, or other materials from your social media pages, cameras, laptops, and other electronic devices that could be considered controversial or provocative by local groups.

– Leave your expensive/sentimental belongings behind.

Last Update: Reissued with update to the Travel Advisory level and risk indicators.

