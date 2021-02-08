lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
ETHIOPIA: JOINT-STATEMENT BY HIGH-REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL, COMMISSIONER FOR INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS JUTTA URPILAINEN AND COMMISSIONER FOR CRISIS MANAGEMENT JANEZ LENARčIč

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, lun 08 febbraio 2021

The EU remains very concerned by the tragic humanitarian crisis unfolding in Tigray and its regional implications. Three months into the conflict, despite small openings, the limitations to humanitarian access to Tigray continue to prevent the provision of humanitarian assistance to address the immensity of needs, avert the risk of famine and prevent further loss of life. Central and Western Tigray remain largely out of reach and two Eritrean refugee camps remain completely inaccessible.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/92765/ethiopia-joint-statement-high-representativevice-president-josep-borrell-commissioner_en

