27 Gennaio 2020
UK AND EU TO START NEGOTIATIONS ON THEIR NEW RELATIONSHIP

EXECUTIVE ORDER ON MARKING SERGEI RAKHMANINOV’S 150TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

REGIONALI, SALVINI: ASSOLUTAMENTE SODDISFATTO

​​​​​EMILIA. DELRIO: HA VINTO CHI COSTRUISCE COMUNITà LIBERA DALLE PAURE

REGIONALI: SCHIFANI, CROLLO 5S INEVITABILE, CALABRIA CONFERMA CENTRALITà FI

CALABRIA: MANDELLI (FI), PREMIATI CAPACITà E SOLUZIONI REALI, BOCCIATO ASSISTENZIALISMO M5S

REGIONALI: MICELI (PD), PD UNITO PRIMO PARTITO, PERNO ALLEANZA RIFORMATRICE

GIORNO DELLA MEMORIA, IL MESSAGGIO DEL PRESIDENTE CONTE

MINISTER-PRESIDENT RUTTE TE GAST BIJ YOUNG AMSTERDAM COLLEGE TOUR

OFSTED CONSULTS ON CHANGES TO INSPECTION FRAMEWORK FOR TEACHER TRAINING

ETH AT THE WEF – RETHINKING CREATIVITY

(AGENPARL) – Zurich (Switzerland) lun 27 gennaio 2020

As the squadron of helicopters accompanying the US president roars across the sky, black limousines stand bumper to bumper in the street below and, in the style of Greta Thunberg, a young woman protests against current climate policy on the pavement nearby. The Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos brings together a series of contrasts within a confined space and creates a bustling confusion in the highest town in Europe.

Chaos is also to be found in the ETH Zurich pavilion outside the gates to the WEF’s official Annual Meeting. Shortly after the opening of the “RETHINKING Creativity” exhibition on Tuesday lunchtime, the space is full to capacity with several school classes, WEF visitors and local residents jostling around the exhibits. “Interdisciplinarity is the key concept that describes ETH’s exhibition at this year’s WEF,” says ETH President Joël Mesot at the opening ceremony. “Our exhibits cover everything from quantum computing to robotics and a knitted piano, bringing together the worlds of art and technology.”

Fonte/Source: https://ethz.ch/en/news-and-events/eth-news/news/2020/01/eth-at-the-wef.html

