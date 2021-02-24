ESTONIAN NATIONAL DAY

(AGENPARL) – mer 24 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send congratulations to the people of Estonia as you celebrate the 103rd anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Estonia share a strong commitment to global security, economic opportunity, and democratic values. As NATO Allies, we are working proudly together to further adapt NATO to meet todays security challenges. As members of the United Nations Security Council, we are promoting human rights and the rule of law and taking steps to address the global climate crisis. We value our partnership to bolster defense capabilities, trade and investment, and people-to-people connections, as well as Estonias contributions to a strong U.S.-EU relationship.

Best wishes to the people of Estonia on this special day. I look forward to continuing our close relationship.

