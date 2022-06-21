Estonia travel advice

(AGENPARL) – LONDON mar 21 giugno 2022

COVID-19 entry restrictions for Estonia Before you travel, check the ‘Entry requirements’ section for Estonia’s current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider. Travelling from and returning to the UK Check what you must do to travel abroad and return to England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. If you plan to pass through another country to return to the UK, check the travel advice for the country you’re transiting.

If you are arriving into Estonia from Russia, see the local travel section of our Safety and Security page.

If you’re planning travel to Estonia, find out what you need to know about coronavirus there in the Coronavirus section.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover. See the FCDO ’s guidance on foreign travel insurance.

For information about COVID-19 vaccines, see the Coronavirus page.

There are rules about taking food and drink into the EU. See Taking food and drink into the EU for further information.

Over 115,000 British tourists visit Estonia every year. Most visits are trouble-free.

If you are living in or moving to Estonia, please see our Living in Estonia guide in addition to this travel advice

Terrorist attacks in Estonia can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

You must have the original V5C vehicle registration document if you’re driving into Estonia. See Road travel

Take sensible precautions against petty crime. See Crime

If you need to contact the emergency services call 112.

If you are abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission.

The Overseas Business Risk service offers information and advice for British companies operating overseas on how to manage political, economic, and business security-related risks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/estonia