ESTABLISHMENT OF EVALUATION CRITERIA FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF HIGH QUALITY ERα-TARGETED FLUORESCENT PROBES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 03 agosto 2020

Analyst, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN01172J, Communication
Qiuyu Meng, Xiaoyu Ma, Baohua Xie, Xiaofei Deng, Jian Huang, Haibing Zhou, Chune Dong
ERα-targeted fluorescent probes are important tools for ERα study. In order to develop high quality ERα-targeted probes, a sound and complete evaluation system is essential but has not been established…
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/2K_5TGr5Vb4/D0AN01172J

