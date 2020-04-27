(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 27 aprile 2020 1.

Establishing Medical Operations Coordination Cells (MOCCs) for COVID-19



4/24/2020

Video or Multimedia

This one-hour, 27-minute webinar from TRACIE (Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange) features speakers who describe how COVID-19 has resulted in asymmetrical hospital utilization, and discuss Medical Operations Coordination Cells

(MOCCs), which are are a strategy to optimize patient distribution by augmenting emergency operations centers with clinical experts who synthesize and coordinate healthcare capacity.