martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT DUQUE

SMALL BUSINESSES BOOSTED BY BOUNCE BACK LOANS

APPLICATIONS FOR THE EU-CANADA YOUNG JOURNALIST FELLOWSHIP EXTENDED TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

CHANCELLOR’S STATEMENT TO PARLIAMENT

UK GOVERNMENT AND WELSH GOVERNMENT MINISTERS HOST VIRTUAL Q&A WITH WELSH BUSINESS…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH INTERIM PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA GUAIDó

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH INTERIM PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA GUAIDó

NEW YORK FED RELEASES FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ON THE MUNICIPAL LIQUIDITY FACILITY

PERTH COVID-19 REGIONAL TESTING CENTRE TO OPEN FOR KEY WORKERS

27/04/2020 VáCLAV HAVEL HUMAN RIGHTS PRIZE 2020: TWO EXTRA MONTHS TO SUBMIT…

Agenparl

ESTABLISHING MEDICAL OPERATIONS COORDINATION CELLS (MOCCS) FOR COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 27 aprile 2020 1.

Establishing Medical Operations Coordination Cells (MOCCs) for COVID-19

Date Published:
4/24/2020

Format:
Video or Multimedia

Annotation:
This one-hour, 27-minute webinar from TRACIE (Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange) features speakers who describe how COVID-19 has resulted in asymmetrical hospital utilization, and discuss Medical Operations Coordination Cells (MOCCs), which are are a strategy to optimize patient distribution by augmenting emergency operations centers with clinical experts who synthesize and coordinate healthcare capacity.[more] [less]

Authors:
Treber, Meghan; Harvey, Melissa; Mitchell, Steven; Fales, William; Stewart, Ronald; et al.

Type:
Instructional/Training Material

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21952

Post collegati

MISDECLARED CONTAINER WEIGHTS STILL A CONCERN, SAYS UK MARINE ACCIDENT REPORT

Redazione

FEATURE: ARTS &AMP; CULTURE: SMARTPHONE PHYSICS ON THE RISE

Redazione

GUANINE ANCHORING: A STRATEGY FOR SPECIFIC TARGETING OF A G-QUADRUPLEX USING SHORT PNA, LNA AND DNA MOLECULES

Redazione

INTERNATIONAL BUREAU REFRESHES RECORD IN EXECUTIVE BRANCH REVIEW PROCESS PROCEEDING; ADDS EXECUTIVE ORDER 13913 INTO RECORD AND SEEKS COMMENT

Redazione

“IMMUNITY PASSPORTS” IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19

Redazione

IMMUNIZATION IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC: FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQS)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More