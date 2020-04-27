(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 27 aprile 2020 1.
Establishing Medical Operations Coordination Cells (MOCCs) for COVID-19
Date Published:
4/24/2020
Format:
Video or Multimedia
Annotation:
This one-hour, 27-minute webinar from TRACIE (Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange) features speakers who describe how COVID-19 has resulted in asymmetrical hospital utilization, and discuss Medical Operations Coordination Cells (MOCCs), which are are a strategy to optimize patient distribution by augmenting emergency operations centers with clinical experts who synthesize and coordinate healthcare capacity.
Authors:
Treber, Meghan; Harvey, Melissa; Mitchell, Steven; Fales, William; Stewart, Ronald; et al.
Type:
Instructional/Training Material
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21952