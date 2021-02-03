mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
ESSENTIAL OBSERVATIONS OF THE STELLAR AND NEBULAR HE II EMISSION IN TWO EXTREME METAL-POOR STARBURSTS.

(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, mer 03 febbraio 2021

Essential observations of the stellar and nebular He II emission in two extreme metal-poor starbursts.
HST Proposal 15828

Aida Wofford (publications @ ADS)
Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, Obs. Astron. Nac.

Cycle: 27
Category: Stellar Populations
Proposal type: GO
Status: scheduling

HST Proposal Information:
about this proposal

about other proposals by this PI

Proposal Abstract

We propose COS G160M observations of cluster NGC 3125-A1, which based on STIS G140L data has the strongest (EW=7 Ang) broad (FWHM~1200 km/s) stellar He II 1640 emission among nearby metal-poor starburst galaxies. This will enable to: i) separate stellar, nebular, and/or neutral-ISM contributions to the high-ionization UV lines C IV 1548, 1551 and He II 1640; ii) better constrain the number of very massive stars via modeling of the stellar He II and C IV lines; and iii) better study the feedback from the extreme starburst via nebular-emission and ISM-absorption lines. The galaxy has complementary COS G130M spectroscopy available. In addition, we request co-spatial STIS 52″x0.2″ G140L + G230L + G430L observations of super star clusters 4 and 5 in SBS 0335-052E, which is one of the nearest, most-metal poor starburst galaxies known. The available COS G160M spectrum of SBS 0335-052E integrates the light of four super star clusters (3, 4, 5, 6) making the interpretation of the purely-nebular (FWHM~160 km/s) He II line in the galaxy difficult and uncertain. High-ionization UV emission lines of C IV, He II, O III] and C III] are detected in the COS data of SBS 0335-052E and with STIS we will be able to spatially resolve the contributions from clusters 4 and 5 to these lines and determine the size of the He II Stromgren sphere. We will use the co-spatial UV+optical data to test for the *first time* simple stellar population models near the low-metallicity limit of the nearby universe, simultaneously in the UV and optical, which is not possible using ground-based optical, and is necessary in preparation to observations of distant galaxies with future large telescopes, like JWST.

Publications referencing this proposal

  • No papers listed in database for this Proposal ID

Fonte/Source: http://archive.stsci.edu/proposal_search.php?mission=hst&id=15828

