mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
ESPN WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS COMPLEX WELCOMES BACK MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER, HOSTING MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mer 10 giugno 2020

Major League Soccer will resume its 25th season at Walt Disney World Resort, hosting the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from July 8 to August 11. The unique tournament will include all 26 MLS clubs competing in a continuous schedule of 54 total matches that will take place nearly every day. The matches will count in the 2020 MLS regular season standings, and the tournament winner will also earn a spot in the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

The event, which will be held without spectators in attendance, will be staged with an emphasis on the health and safety of all players, coaches, staff, crew, and cast members. MLS players and staff will follow specific medical protocols, including regular testing, throughout the tournament.

ESPN Wide World of Sports is excited to continue its longstanding relationship with MLS by hosting the MLS is Back Tournament. Previously, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex hosted the 1998 MLS preseason, as well as events for the 1998 and 2019 MLS All-Star Games.

For more information about the MLS is Back Tournament, including the detailed competition format and information about the live draw taking place tomorrow, June 11, visit www.mlssoccer.com


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/ATrYleX7jdM/

