Agenparl

ESPN PROVIDING COMPREHENSIVE ON-SITE GAME COVERAGE OF HISTORIC NBA RESTART

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), dom 09 agosto 2020

ESPN is continuing its comprehensive on-site game coverage of the historic NBA restart, which includes the final regular-season games as well as up to 44 NBA Playoff games on ESPN and ABC from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

ESPN has several top game commentators on site at the
NBA Florida Campus at Disney to call the action, including play-by-play
voices Mike Breen, Mark Jones and Dave Pasch,
analysts Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Doris
Burke and reporters Lisa Salters and Cassidy Hubbarth.

Additionally, ESPN commentators Rachel Nichols and Malika Andrews will also serve as sideline reporters for select games.

Tune-in to ABC today at 3:00pm ET for the Spurs vs Pelicans. And don’t forget to watch ESPN on Aug. 14 for three critical seeding games as teams battle for the eighth and final seed in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

All NBA games on ESPN and ABC are also available to stream via the ESPN app.


