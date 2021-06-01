(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mar 01 giugno 2021

You’re invited to the new Esplanade Dining Precinct for a day of fun, food and entertainment for everybody.

ALL DAY ALL FREE!

Including:

STREET MARKETS – From Cnr. Esplanade & Aplin Street

MAKIN’ WHOOPEE MAKERS MARKETS: Come and meet the makers of a selection of hand crafted, high quality local and Australian made goodies and amazing creations. Enjoy local artists delivering their SPOKEN WORDS as poetry readings, poetry slams or jazz poetry; and walk through the Live Art Gallery with artists in action creating illustrations, sculptures, chalk art, graffiti art and more…

Indulge in a feast of the senses with an array of LOCAL MUSICIANS throughout the day, including:

GRETA STANLEY, TESSA DEVINE, JELLY OSHEN & AMBER FARNAN w/-The Legends of Perhaps Culminating with ARIA winning CHRISTINE ANU at 7pm

* Plus loads of DINING VOUCHERS given away throughout the day

Picture this, all three of YOU together as ONE – 20 lucky winners only – get their avatar on a T-shirt, and a pic taken with a giant mobile phone with life-size avatar!

(CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ENTRY FOR COMPETITION)

WATER COMBAT Assemble your teams, don your face paint and plan your tactical assault.

All water weapons provided onsite and be prepared to get wet!

So much for the young ones including a TOY SWAP, face painting, huge rides, and be part of the classic arcade game transformed into HUMAN PACMAN who has a bad case of the chomps wanting to eat some ghosts!

Proudly funded by the Queensland Government in association with Cairns regional Council

