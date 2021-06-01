(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mar 01 giugno 2021
You’re invited to the new Esplanade Dining Precinct for a day of fun, food and entertainment for everybody.
ALL DAY ALL FREE!
Including:
-
STREET MARKETS – From Cnr. Esplanade & Aplin Street
MAKIN’ WHOOPEE MAKERS MARKETS: Come and meet the makers of a selection of hand crafted, high quality local and Australian made goodies and amazing creations. Enjoy local artists delivering their SPOKEN WORDS as poetry readings, poetry slams or jazz poetry; and walk through the Live Art Gallery with artists in action creating illustrations, sculptures, chalk art, graffiti art and more…
-
CHRISTINE ANU & LOCAL MUSOS – HOME GROWN MAIN STAGE –
Indulge in a feast of the senses with an array of LOCAL MUSICIANS throughout the day, including:
GRETA STANLEY, TESSA DEVINE, JELLY OSHEN & AMBER FARNAN w/-The Legends of Perhaps Culminating with ARIA winning CHRISTINE ANU at 7pm
* Plus loads of DINING VOUCHERS given away throughout the day
-
COMPETITION – ME, MYSELF & I
Picture this, all three of YOU together as ONE – 20 lucky winners only – get their avatar on a T-shirt, and a pic taken with a giant mobile phone with life-size avatar!
(CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ENTRY FOR COMPETITION)
-
WESTERN LAWN:
WATER COMBAT Assemble your teams, don your face paint and plan your tactical assault.
All water weapons provided onsite and be prepared to get wet!
-
KIDS ZONE: From Cnr. Esplanade & Shields Street
So much for the young ones including a TOY SWAP, face painting, huge rides, and be part of the classic arcade game transformed into HUMAN PACMAN who has a bad case of the chomps wanting to eat some ghosts!
Proudly funded by the Queensland Government in association with Cairns regional Council
Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/esplanade-dining-precinct-opening-celebrations