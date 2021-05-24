(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 24 maggio 2021 Sustainable investors want to be confident that a company’s Environmental (net zero emissions target), Social (response to the COVID-19 pandemic), and Governance (no repeats of Enron and WorldCom) policies and actions are positively impacting the global outlook–and to identify ways that their dollar can incentivize business leaders to do even better. The worldwide rise of an Environmental, Socially Responsible, and Governance (ESG) approach to investing shows you’re not alone, and the $30+ trillion–and– growing committed in this way says it’s already become a transformative global movement. ESG provides a framework for evaluating companies that, unlike unrelated investment strategies, informs and guides sustainable investment.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205431391