ESCAPE FROM Pê SâKâSTêW CENTRE 

May 3, 2020 – Mâskwâcîs, Alberta – Correctional Service Canada

On May 3, 2020 during the 4:30 a.m. round, staff members at Pê Sâkâstêw Centre, a minimum-security federal institution, discovered that inmate Tyrone Michael Emblau was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Mâskwâcîs detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Tyrone Michael Emblau is 36 years old, measures 188 cm (6’2”) in height and weighs118 kg (260 lbs). He has a medium complexion, green eyes and black hair. He has several tattoos on his arms and legs, including one on his right forearm that reads “space age forever” as well as an iron cross on each shoulder. He is currently serving a sentence of two years, two months, eleven days for assault with intent to resist arrest.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Tyrone Michael Emblau is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.



-30-

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/correctional-service/news/2020/05/escape-from-pe-sakastew-centre.html