ESCAPE AND RECAPTURE OF INMATE FROM WILLOW CREE HEALING LODGE

May 2, 2020 – Duck Lake, Saskatchewan – Correctional Service Canada

During the 10:30 p.m. count on May 1, 2020, staff members at Willow Cree Healing Lodge a minimum-security federal institution, discovered that Matthew Stamper was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. May 1, 2020, Matthew Stamper was apprehended by police. CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

