ESCAPE AND RECAPTURE OF INMATE FROM WILLOW CREE HEALING LODGE

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 03 maggio 2020

From: Correctional Service Canada

News release

May 2, 2020 – Duck Lake, Saskatchewan – Correctional Service Canada

During the 10:30 p.m. count on May 1, 2020, staff members at Willow Cree Healing Lodge a minimum-security federal institution, discovered that Matthew Stamper was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. May 1, 2020, Matthew Stamper was apprehended by police. CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

– 30 –

Contacts

Isabelle Robitaille

Regional Communications Manager – Prairie Region

Correctional Service Canada

306-222-2258

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/correctional-service/news/2020/05/escape-and-recapture-of-inmate-from-willow-cree-healing-lodge.html

