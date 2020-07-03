ES71: EDUCATIONAL EXPENDITURE OF PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES BY SOURCE OF FINANCING, 2017 – 2019

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), ven 03 luglio 2020
|ES71: EDUCATIONAL EXPENDITURE OF PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES BY SOURCE OF FINANCING
|
Definitions and Methodology
|Mark your selections and choose between table on screen and file format. Marking tips
|
Source of financing
|
Indicator
|
Year
|
Total:7.
Selected:
|
Total:1.
Selected:
|
Total:15.
Selected:
|
Search
Text start
|
Search
Text start
|
Search
Text start
For variables marked you need to select at least one value
The table contains a total of 105 data cells (7 rows and 15 columns)
Download total.
|Presentation on screen is limited to 3000 rows and 100 columns.
|Number of selected data rows
|
Number of selected data columns
Select an option and press
Fonte/Source: http://pub.stat.ee/px-web.2001/Dialog/varval.asp?ma=ES71&lang=1