Italian Lights Shine on Singapore’s “Christmas Wonderland”

Gardens By the Bay, until 2 January 2022

Visitors at Gardens By the Bay (18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953) can embark on an Italian Style Christmas Wonderland adventure among eight enchanting light displays, realized by Gianfranco Paulicelli, under the patronage of the Embassy of Italy in Singapore.

The Italian artist Paolo Maimone on the occasion of the 8th Christmas Wonderland at Gardens By the Bay (scheduled from 3 December 2021 to 2 January 2022), presents the luminous sculptures “Spalliera”, “Albero di Natale”, “Cassa Armonica” and “Solo pieces”, made under the artistic direction of Valentina Ribaudo, graphics by Alberto Pegoraro and technical direction of Lorenzo Cappelleti.

The works are entirely Italian and specifically “Spalliera” which represents the main installation, is 7 floors high and is inspired by the glass windows of European Gothic churches. For the occasion, 18 tons of material were transported from Italy, providing wooden structures over 20 meters high for fixing the lights. The hundred thousand colored bulbs that make up the luminous sculpture belong to the Bari craftsman Gianfranco Paulicelli and are part of the centenary tradition and timeless beauty of Apulian lights.

According to tradition, a luminaria is an art object that invents a place, radically transforming it and modifying the landscape in which it is inserted.

The 2021 Christmas Wonderland event hosts a number of attractions, such as a European-style festive market, impressive Christmas light shows, carnival games, festive shopping, and more. Indeed, The eighth edition brings with it an iconic Christmas program. There are four daily sessions, with hourly slots from 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

